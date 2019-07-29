Myalla on the market

THE Rynne family's Central Queensland property Myalla is on the market, to be auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld on August 22.

Located in the Rhydding district 40km from Moura and 45km from Bauhinia, the 370 hectare (915 acre) freehold property is estimated to carry 110 cows, taking the calves away as weaners.

Myalla is described as has a mix of brigalow melon hole country that has been blade ploughed and sandy loam country that has been recently stick racked.



Water is supplied from two centrally located dams.

The property is well covered with a solid mix of buffel, seca stylo, wynn cassia and native grasses.

The property is fenced into two paddocks with a laneway to the yards. There are near new boundary fences on two and a half sides constructed of iron bark split posts and four heavy barb wires. The balance of the fencing is wooden and steel posts with three barb wires.



Myalla has a "modest" set of centrally located cattle yards consisting of portable panels, a branding cradle and a wooden loading ramp.



The property is being offered with a caravan and two shipping containers.



Myalla will be auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld in Moura on August 22.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn and Bishop.

