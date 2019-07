Australia's food security scholars recognised

The next generation of Australian students and scientists tackling international food security and nutrition have been recognised by the Crawford Fund's scholar program.

The 51 scholarship winners from universities and organisations across Australia will receive mentoring, learning and networking opportunities at the Crawford Fund's annual conference in August.

The scholar program supports some of the best young minds in agricultural, environmental and veterinary science, aquaculture, ecology, horticulture, economics, biology, and food security, and many become Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research graduates and work in developing countries.

The successful 2019 Crawford Fund scholar recipients are listed below:

ACT Committee

Jordan Cox, Australian National University

Madi Hickey, Animal Health Australia

Amy Mackenzie, CSIRO Ag & Food

Jana Phan, Australian Academy of Science

NSW Committee

Francesca Earp, University of Sydney

Angus Mitchell, University of Sydney

Lucy Noble, University of Sydney

Yolanda Plowman, University of Sydney

Naomi Diplock, AVP volunteer, National Mushroom Centre Bhutan

NT Committee

Paul Armstrong, NT Department of Primary Industry & Resources

Meg Humphrys, NT Department of Primary Industry & Resources

QLD Committee

Luke Dieters, University of Queensland

Kasbek Dyussembayev, Griffith University

Vithya Krishnan, University of Queensland

Cristina Ocana Gallegos, QAAFI, University of Queensland

Peta Stockwell, University of Queensland

Valentin Thepot, University of Sunshine Coast

SA Committee

Tara Garrard, South Australian Research and Development Institute

Natasha Hallet, University of Adelaide

Duc Nguyen, Centre for Global Food and Resources, University of Adelaide

Joshua Philp, University of Adelaide

TAS Committee

Lucy Cooper, University of Tasmania

Faruq Shahriar Isu, University of Tasmania

Anna Mackintosh, University of Tasmania

Kai Peersman, University of Tasmania

Olivia Woodiwiss, University of Tasmania

VIC Committee

Nickala Best, LaTrobe University

Lily Tran, LaTrobe University

Antoinette Wichmann, University of Melbourne

WA Committee

Wesley Moss, University of Western Australia

Curtin University

Duncan Wells

Central QLD Uni

Emily Bryson

Anita Milroy

Sanjaya Timilsina

Gardiner Foundation

Natasha de Bondi

Josephine Ginty

Graham Centre

Rebecca Owen

Sunita Pandey

Melbourne University FVAS

Emma Taylor

Plant Health Australia

Joanne Lee

QAAFI

Ritesh Jain

RMIT

John Humphrey

Southern Cross University

Razlin Halimi

Sunshine Coast University

Zoe Bridge

Daniela Medina Hidalgo

UNE

Sajanee Hene Kapuralalage

Abdur Sarker

University of Queensland

Hayden Morris

Sohraab Singh

WA Private Donors

Riley Faulds, University of Western Australia

Isabella Suleski, University of Western Australia