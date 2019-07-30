NFF builds fighting fund to protect farmers' social licence

The National Farmers' Federation is building a fighting fund to protect the agriculture sector's social licence to operate.

It's aiming to amass a $10 million warchest for campaigns that promote the integrity and standards of livestock, dairy, cropping and chemical use, irrigation and other industries.

NFF president Fiona Simson hopes to secure the support of industry groups, businesses as well as agribusiness to grow the fund, which it dubbed Telling our Story.

"It's important that we all work together. Our aim is to compliment what other industry bodies are already doing," Ms Simson said.

"The agriculture sector has recognised that we need to sell out story to the community, so they can see our values match theirs, and put out some facts to counter some widely-shared disinformation.

"We must maintain the support that we know we already have in the community, like we have seen in the generous donations to drought fundraising campaigns."

The initiative follows a strong of controversial campaigns targeting farmers such as animal activists protesting livestock production, green groups targeting crop chemical use, and increased pressure on water use by irrigation industries.

Levy payer body Meat and Livestock Australia has committed its support for the initiative, and NFF is forming a board to oversee the fund. It has already appointed a couple of corporate heavy hitters with agricultural credentials.

Inaugural Telling our Story board members include Qantas chairman Richard Goyder - a farm-bred former boss of Wesfarmers, Coca Cola Amatil group managing director Alison Watkins - a former chief executive of GrainCorp, and farmer and managing director of rural communications company, Seftons, Robbie Sefton.

MLA managing director Jason Strong said industry should promote to customers initiatives such as the Australian red meat industry's goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.

"Australian farmers are amongst the most progressive in the world, and it's vital we continue to share our story with consumers in Australia and globally," Mr Strong said.

Ms Simson said a unified farm lobbying effort could build a platform that decision makers could share with industry to support the agriculture sector.

"We know that policy makers act on the urging of communities, and we need that support to actively encourage governments to get behind ag as not just a fountain of historical progress, but as our future as well."