Agribusiness buzz in brief

Wine export value up, volume dips

Australian wine exports grew another four per cent in value in the year to June 2019, to $2.86 billion.

However, export volumes fell 6pc to 801 million litres (or 89 million 9-litre case equivalents).

China continued to drive growth and the USA made a welcome return to growth.

The export volume decline was caused by a 7pc slide in shipments of wine with an average value below $2.50 a litre (free on board).

However, the slower trade in lower priced wine resulted in a 10pc lift in the overall average export values to $3.58 per litre, the highest level since 2009.

Wine Australia chief executive officer, Andreas Clark, said the growth in value and declining volume at that lower end of the price spectrum were welcome news to the sector which had been focused on growing value rather than volume.

.........

Crowdfunded wind farm

The DomaCom Fund has completed its first crowdfunding investment into a wind farm project, in NSW's New England region.

Sapphire Wind Farm investors will receive a yield of six per cent paid quarterly for more than nine years on a minimum investment of $1250.

The farm's 75 turbines, between Inverell and Glen Innes, have 270 megawatts of generation capacity, making it the largest wind farm in NSW.

Completed last November, it is capable of powering 115,000 homes and displacing 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

About two-thirds of the power generated has been already pre-sold in off-take agreements.

A community co-investment component represented almost $1.8 million attracted nearly 100 investors, with participation initially opened to regional residents.

The wind farm is owned and operated by Grassroots Renewable Energy, a joint venture between CWP Renewables and Partners Group.

DomaCom chief executive officer, Arthur Naoumidis said the Sapphire project demonstrated the ability of communities to come together to fund projects they care about.

.........

Lino Saputo

The big cheese at Canadian dairy giant, Saputo Inc, Lino Saputo Jnr, has won a major business award in his home country, partly in recognition of his Australian business feats.



Mr Saputo, the company's chief executive officer since 2004, was the inaugural winner of Quebec's Person of the Year Award, run by Ramond Chabot Grant Thornton partners and Concordia University's John Molson School of Business.



The award acknowledges "those who make a difference by being at the forefront of innovation, developing leading edge companies and the emergence of tomorrow's talent".



It recognised his 30 years with the family-owned, but listed, dairy company as a major contribution to its global success

Judges took particular note of the past year's successes, including Saputo's purchases of Australia's biggest milk processing business Murray Goulburn for $1.3 billion; Ontarian Shepherd Gourmet Dairy for $100m, and American F&A Dairy for $113m, plus the start of its big British Dairy Crest Group acquisition.



Mr Saputo has chaired the Saputo company since 2017.

.........

AFI natural capital forum

The Australian Farm Institute's Valuing Agriculture's Natural Capital Roundtable in Canberra on October 15 will discuss whether ecosystem services could become a more significant part of Australia's agricultural economy.

Earlybird discount rates, offering a 10 per cent price cut are available for bookings until August 16.



Sessions will cover discussion on the conservation movement in agriculture and how long-term profitability demands adoption of sustainable practices; what research and development support is needed to implement ecosystem services; who will lead on advocacy for this agriculture issue?; opportunities for carbon sequestration and biodiversity, and the potential markets.



For more details, contact Kylie Smith,02-9690 1388 or smithk@farminstitute.org.au |