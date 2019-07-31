AACo leases Rewan

AUSTRALIAN Agricultural Company has taken a 10 year lease on the 17,500 hectare (43,243 acre) Rolleston backgrounding and finishing property Rewan.

The highly regarded, high rainfall property has been leased from Rural Funds Management and will be used to background Wagyu cattle.

AACo controls some 6.5 million hectares (16.1m acres), about 1 per cent of Australia's land mass.

A statement issued by AACo says the Rewan lease demonstrates the company's commitment to its branded beef strategy.

"The property will increase AACo's ability to maintain quality and control of the value chain from paddock to plate, and produce premium beef for customers to enjoy at some of the best restaurants in Australia and across the world," the statement reads.

The Rewan lease is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approval.

