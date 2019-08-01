Animal cruelty charges laid against exporter

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has charged a Perth-based live export company and two directors with alleged cruelty to animals under the State's Animal Welfare Act.

The charges relate to the harm caused or likely to be caused to sheep due to heat stress on a voyage from Fremantle to the Middle East in August 2017.



A total of 2400 sheep died throughout the voyage.

The decision follows a comprehensive 18 month investigation by compliance officers within DPIRD.

The matter will be heard in court at a later date.

DPIRD is responsible for the administration of the Animal Welfare Act and the department's General Inspectors exercise powers under that Act.

Anyone with information about the ill-treatment of animals should contact the RSPCA on 1300 278 358.

