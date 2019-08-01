Luxury food, travel boss takes seat at AACo table

The man who chairs the company running the "second best restaurant in the world" has joined the board of beef business, Australian Agricultural Company.

Dutch-American banker, turned hospitality and travel business leader, Marc Blazer, has replaced retiring AACo independent director and former National Farmers Federation boss, David Crombie.

Mr Blazer is chairman of Noma Holdings, the parent company of world-renowned luxury restaurant, Noma, in Copenhagen, which also had a Sydney outlet, briefly, in 2016.



Individual meals had typically cost $350-plus at the Darling Harbour eatery.

Noma, known for redefining Nordic Cuisine, was voted the best restaurant in the world four times from 2010 to 2014 by Britain's highly-rated Restaurant magazine.

This year the magazine's review of the world's 50 best restaurants placed the two Michelin-starred restaurant in second place.

Mr Blazer is also chief executive officer and chairman of Overture Holdings, a US consumer, hospitality and brand investment group; co-founder of global hospitality and travel company, Prior, and co-founder and Ahimsa Partners which operates the European brand Le Pain Quotidien's bakery-restaurant group's licenses in India.

People want to know where their food comes from, and what goes into getting it from the station to their plate - Marc Blazer, AACo

He described AACo as a "compelling company" making great strides as a branded food business.

"But there is still so much promise and opportunity," he said.

"A big part of building brands is telling stories and creating trust.

"This is especially the case in the food industry.



"People want to know where their food comes from, and what goes into getting it from the station to their plate."

AACo chairman, Don McGauchie, said Mr Blazer's global food and hospitality sector leadership and knowledge would be of enormous value to the big pastoral enterprise and branded beef producer.

World class foodie

"Marc's background in tourism, food and hospitality is world class," Mr McGauchie said.

"He brings a unique understanding of what makes food brands iconic.

"As CEO of Overture he invests in elite food and hospitality around the world - chefs, products, ideas and experiences.

"He understands how to build brands around people and products in a way that captures what makes them special."

Mr Blazer would have a key role in accelerating AACo 's branded beef strategy and marketing its brands to the world's best restaurants, and ensure "the AACo story" was told in the most effective way.

He was excited to be endorsed by shareholders at this week's annual general meeting.

Unique business

"I've always been impressed by AACo and its people. There is no company in the world like it," Mr Blazer said.

"At almost 200 years old, it is a part of Australian history.

"I look forward to helping build on that story and share it across the world, over the coming years."

Before joining Overture Holdings he was a partner and global head of investment banking at Cantor Fitzgerald, named one of Investment Dealer's Digests top 40-under-40 in 2006.

A graduate from the London School of Economics the University of Maryland, Mr Blazer's early career included working with US Congress delegates advising on tax, banking and securities legislation, trade policy, and foreign relations.

Shareholders uneasy

Shareholders at AACo's Brisbane AGM also voted to re-elect directors Neil Reisman, Anthony Abraham and Stuart Black, however registered a 15 per cent protest vote against the company's remuneration report being adopted.

The report was supported by major overseas-based shareholder, Tavistock which owns 45pc of the company.

Investor complaints about AACo's long-run of losses and no dividend payments were notable at the meeting.

While AACo posted a 2018-19 loss of $148.4 million, largely because of drought feeding costs and severe floods in February, its underlying operating profit lifted to $23.7m once flood costs were excluded.

Mr McGauchie conceded there was no timeline for dividends to recommence.

"We all bear the pain of getting this company to the right point. But we are turning this company around," he said.

Since 2010 AACo had stopped its past strategy of paying dividends as property values increased because the payments were not sustainable and significant debt had built up.

"What we have to do is get the company rebuilt, generate profits, get the debt under control and get it paid down where possible," Mr McGauchie said.

"It comes under pressure in years like this, but when we've got all those things working really well, then of course we'll be paying dividends."

