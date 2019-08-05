Chinwag shares tails of unique bush lifestyle

TUNE IN: ICPA Qld president Tammy Irons says the new Chinwag podcast could help share stories of "bush families".

TELLING the stories of rural and remote families is taking a step forward with the launch of a new podcast, developed by the Qld state council of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association.

ICPA Qld president Tammy Irons said the Chinwag podcast had been in the works for about six months with the first episode expected to drop on itunes within days.

"We have to look at new ways to get out there and increase peoples exposure to our issues," she said.

"Podcasts are so popular at the moment so we thought that might work."

She has been working with host Fleur Anderson, Cahoots Group, to come up with topics that would provide insight into the unique lifestyles of families in isolated areas.



"We as bush families feel that education is one of most important things we can give our children and definitely have some unique hurdles and experiences on the way," she said.

Ms Irons said as well as providing insight to urban listeners, it would also ask to inform other families in similar situations.



She said topics would look at setting up a classroom at home, dealing with internet connections in a region without nbn, selecting a boarding school, negotiating the red tape surrounding financial support and more common parent battles such as social media and cyber security.

"There will also be a "nailed it and failed it", where we discuss parenting fails," she said.

The first episode has been recorded with another five planned for the first season, including guests, with episodes out monthly.

"After that we will gauge how it's going and maybe look at sponsorship," she said.

