Gold Coast's Bonnie Doon remains on the market | Video

GOLD Coast hinterland farm Bonnie Doon remains on the market after it was passed in for $3.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today.



Marketing agent Rob Wildermuth said bidding opened at $2.5m with the three parties registered to bid taking the figure to $3.5m, where the property was passed in.

Offers above that figure were now being sought.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Bonnie Doon.

The 172 hectare (425 acre) property has fertile, rich dairy country, rising from the permanent flow of the Nerang River flats through kikuyu country to stunning ancient rainforest.

Nestled in the Numinbah Valley the rectangular shape block is split by the Nerang-Murwillumbah road with Lamington National Park on one side and Springbrook National Park on the other.

At 172ha Bonnie Doon is one of the largest productive holdings near the Gold Coast.

Both sides of the road have spectacular views looking up and down the valley and through to Mount Warning and the border ranges along with Shipstern and Egg Rock.

The majority of the property is cleared improved pastures of kikuyu, Rhodes and clovers. The soils in the elevated areas are rich red and volcanic. The creek flats are darker alluvial soils.

Bonnie Doon has a double frontage to the Nerang River.

At the western edge, the property has around 40ha of stunning virgin rainforest country that bounds Lamington National Park.

Bonnie Doon has an extensive double frontage to the Nerang River, along with spring fed dams and a header tank which feeds back to round water troughs throughout the property.

Owned by the Yaun family for over 100 years, the property was used as a dairy farm until 2007.



Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural.



