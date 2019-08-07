Bundy hosts ABARES Regional Conf | PHOTOS The team from Burnett Mary Regional Group, Ryan Trott, Bundaberg, Cathy Mylrea, Bundaberg, Dominique Glasgow, Wondai and Emma Baker, Bundaberg.

Aunty Melinda Holden delivers the welcome to country.

Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt, talks up the suitability of the Wide Bay region to host an ABARES forum.

ABARES chief commodity analyst, Peter Gooday, speaking on national and international issues affecting Queensland.

ABC Wide Bay's Scott Lamond directs a question from the audience.

Bureau of Meteorology's weather services manager, Richard Wardle, speaks on the state of the climate.

Representing Rural Bank, Kate Dunn, Bioela and Linda Paterson, Rockhampton.

Glenn Henricksen, Rural Bank, Bundaberg and Jason Pascoe, Gladstone Ports Corporation, Bundaberg.

John Lacey, Rural Financial Counselling Service, Bundaberg and Steve Uhlmann, Department of Human Resources, Bundaberg.

Lew Markey, QDAF, Rockhampton and Lauren Fearne, Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Bundaberg.

Tahna Jackson, Rural Financial Counselling Service, Longreach and Jason Keating, QDAF, Gympie.

Prudence Barwick, Gallagher Australia, Bundaberg with Member for Bundaberg, David Batt.

Lauren Hewitt, AgForce, Brisbane and Tom Marland, Marland Law, Bundaberg.

Stuart Crockett, Qld Treasury Corporation, Brisbane and Lindsay Horswood, Horswood Valuations, Gympie.

Caleb Crush, Bundaberg and Adrian Crush, Peirson Farms, Bundaberg.

Kayleen Freeman, Karnahla Angus, Kingaroy and Katrina Chapman, Chapman Ag, Bundaberg. Tweet Facebook of

VEGETATION management, climate change and commodity outlooks were just some of the discussion points at this morning's Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Regional Outlook Conference in Bundaberg.

ABARES representatives joined rural producers, government representatives and private business people to discuss key issues for agriculture within the Wide Bay region and further afield.



The sessions were divided into investing in primary industries and growing the future; challenges and opportunities for the central Queensland cattle industry; and growing and diversifying cropping and forestry.

Among the speakers was ABARES chief commodity analyst, Peter Gooday, who spoke on national and international issues affecting Queensland, and the Bureau of Meteorology's weather services manager, Richard Wardle, who addressed the topic of the state of the climate.



