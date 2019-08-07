VEGETATION management, climate change and commodity outlooks were just some of the discussion points at this morning's Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) Regional Outlook Conference in Bundaberg.
ABARES representatives joined rural producers, government representatives and private business people to discuss key issues for agriculture within the Wide Bay region and further afield.
The sessions were divided into investing in primary industries and growing the future; challenges and opportunities for the central Queensland cattle industry; and growing and diversifying cropping and forestry.
Among the speakers was ABARES chief commodity analyst, Peter Gooday, who spoke on national and international issues affecting Queensland, and the Bureau of Meteorology's weather services manager, Richard Wardle, who addressed the topic of the state of the climate.
RELATED READING
- Vegetable consumption stagnant for six years
- Annual ABARES/Hort Innovation vegetable farm survey underway
- ABARES Outlook reports Chile to increase competition against Aussie horticulture exports
The story Bundy hosts ABARES Regional Conf | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.