Meat quality excellence awards return

Beef producers who deliver superior eating quality meat are set to be recognised in the Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality series.



The series is hosted by Meat & Livestock Australia and will travel across the country during September and October.



Each of them will include forums looking at consumer trends which are driving on-farm change. Their purpose is to help producers equip themselves with the tools to make on-farm changes to benefit herd eating quality, the consumer, and industry profitability.

They will be followed by the announcement of the 2019 MSA Excellence in Eating Quality Award winners, which are presented to producers who have achieved outstanding compliance rates and high eating quality performance. Those ratings are based on MSA Index results for graded cattle during the past two financial years.

Awards will be announced in each state for 'Most Outstanding MSA Feedlot' and two awards for 'Most Outstanding beef producers', to recognise producers of large and small consignment volumes. One producer from each state will also win the MSA Excellence in Eating Quality Progress Award.

MSA Program Manager with MLA, Sarah Strachan, said the forums aim to connect producers with emerging consumer and customer requirements.



"Global consumer trends have an impact at the farm gate," she said.



"It's important producers consider these trends and their customers' requirements to ensure the ongoing profitability and sustainability of their business.

"The forums will launch the 2019 Australian Beef Quality Insights report as a tool to benchmark performance and understand the on-farm production factors and choices that impact beef eating quality."

A range of speakers will be presenting at each forum, including MLA Managing Director Jason Strong, industry experts from the MSA team, processors and brand owners, and producers who are seeing improvements in eating quality performance and profitability after a result of making small, on-farm changes.

Forum dates and venues:

Queensland - Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Biloela ANZAC Memorial Club, 94 Callide Street, Biloela.

New South Wales - Thursday, 12 September 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Wagga Wagga RSL, corner Kincaid and Dobbs Streets, Wagga Wagga.

Victoria - Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Glen Erin at Lancefield, 200 Rochford (Woodend-Lancefield) Road, Lancefield.

Tasmania - Thursday, 19 September 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Bushrangers Hotel, Top Pub Wynyard, 1 Inglis Street, Wynyard.

South Australia - Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Naracoorte Town Hall, 95 Smith Street, Naracoorte.

Western Australia - Thursday, 3 October 2019, 1.30pm-8.30pm, Eden Grove Manning Function Centre, Eden Grove Community Precinct, 25 James Stirling Place, Harvey.

The Awards and producer forums are free and open to everyone, but registration is essential:



To find out more go to: http://www.mla.com.au/msa

