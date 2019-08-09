Dirt on the boots at 2019 Pineapple Field Days | PHOTOS Ken Fullerton Jnr of Fullerton Farms takes growers on a farm walk.

Trevor Burt, Chesterfield Australia.

Delegates get some information at the EE Muir and Sons stand.

Peter Ottone, Ottone and Sons and Keith Morgan KG & C Morgan.

Peter and Tisha Ottone of Ottone and Sons.

Aaron Roberts, Sandy Creek Pineapple Company and Thomas Bradford, KG & C Morgan.

Australian Pineapples chair, Stephen Pace, welcomes guests to the field day.

Member for Glass House, Andrew Powell addresses industry at the Pineapple Field Day launch.

Kerri Welsh of Poole Group.

Sam Scalora, Barmac.

Anna Geddes and Bruce Waltisbuhl of Sunsuper discussing finance options.

Damien Berra and Christopher Berra, Berra Farming.

Robyn Beck and Liliana Hidalgo, TriCal Australia.

Murray and Will Oakes, Oakes and Sons, and Brian Moffat, Allandale Pines.

Allclass showcases its agricultural equipment from Kubota.

Attendees head towards the bus for their first farm walk.

Farm host, Chris Fullerton, gives an overview of his operation.

Growers take the opportunity to get up close to a planting operation.

Sam Pike, Sandy Creek Pineapple Company and Ben Stokes, Stokes Family Trust.

Ken Fullerton Jnr, Fullerton Farms takes growers on a farm walk.

Workers harvesting pineapples at Fullerton Farm.

Simon Newett of QDAF, ever ready with the microphone.

Catherine and Farouk Buzaki, Pine-Co.

Janine Clark, Growcom takes growers through Diuron Accreditation.

Growers participate in Diuron accreditation.

Scott Matthews and Scott Pierantozzi of E.E. Muir & Sons.

David Carr, Silvan and Mark Savery and Darrel Montgomery of Allclass.

Christian Patterson, Hort Innovation.

Hort Innovation marketing manager, Mariannel Azarcon.

Lachlan Jarrett, John Deere.

Trevor Burt of Chesterfield Australia takes growers through a machinery demonstration.

The 2019 Elimbah Coop Pineapple Field Day commences.

Scott Maxwell, Scocan Holdings and Leyton and Ashley Petersen, Peterson Farms.

Joe Craggs, Tropical Pines, welcomes guests to the dinner.

Jeffrey Pace, Pace Farming and Lachlan Jarrett, John Deere.

Pineapple Field Day Gala Dinner sponsored by Allclass Kubota.

Stephen Pace and Rob Orogri.

Rudy Wassman Award recipient, Nathan Stevens, Lake Mary Pines.

Col Scott Award recipient, Ken Pegg from DAF, with Stephen Pace.

Stuart Irvine Brown, QDAF kicks off the TriCal Australia auction at the gala dinner.

Jamie Thornbery and Rowena Beveridge, Growcom and Bridie Carr, QDAF.

Allan Embrey and Don McClintock, Red Road Pines.

Tim Wolens, Agri Supply Global and Tony French, Pinata Farms.

Gavin Scurr, Pinata Farms and Tim Wolens, Agri Supply Global.

Gavin Scurr, Pinata Farms talks to industry delegates about harvest operations.

Stephen Scurr takes growers on a tour of the Pinata Farms packing shed.

Brian Coe, QRIDA delivering his presentation.

Craig Turner, Regional Investment Cooperation.

Jim Fewings, Department of Environment and Science.

Rachel Abel, QDAF.

Reinier Mann, Department of Environment and Science.

Dr John Washington talks to growers at a fumigation research trial at Pinata Farms.

Rod Mitchell, R & R Fumigation takes growers through a fumigation research trial.

A research trial is underway at Pinata Farms.

Garth Sanewski of the Department of Primary Industries and Fisheries.

Rhianna Robinson, QDAF.

Stuart Irvine Brown, QDAF

Mark Capper, Farmguard.

Fair Farms program manager, Thomas Hertel presents on the training and certification program for horticulture.

Joel Guy, Flavorite Marketing, Robert Richardson, NQ Paradise Pines and Neil Parami, Tropical Pines.

Cameron Langford, Pinata Farms, Don McClintock, Red Road Pines and Rebecca Scurr, Pinata Farms.

THE unity within the Australian pineapple industry was on display last month at the Elimbah Co-op 2019 Pineapple Field Days in July.

More than 160 pineapple growers, agronomists, wholesalers, retailers and industry supporters converged on south east Queensland for the event which was he event was hosted by the Fullerton family on its farm and new packhouse, located at the Glass House Mountains, north of Brisbane.

Attendees inspected research trials and machinery demonstrations, while also receiving reports on industry marketing activities.



There were tours of packing facilities at both Fullerton Farms and Pinata Farms.

The Australian pineapple industry is focused on a couple of particular growing regions, with the Glasshouse Mountains being one of the biggest.

About 98 per cent of all pineapples are grown in Queensland, contributing a hefty $70 million to the economy annually.

The gala dinner was sponsored by Allclass Kubota and held at Glasshouse Sports Club. It featured an address from the Member for Glass House, Andrew Powell, whose committed his ongoing support for the pineapple industry.

An auction for two pineapple-themed braziers, donated by TriCal Australia, was held to raise money for Gatton man, Gavin Boekel and his family after a horrific accident earlier this year when he became trapped in farming machinery.



Pineapple industry members, Ken Fullerton Snr and Murray Pike, outbid all present to take home the coveted items.

In association with Australian Pineapples, Growcom continued the tradition of the Pineapple Field Days, one of the biggest annual events on the growers' calendars.

Growcom thanked Australian Pineapples chairman, Stephen Pace for leading attendees through a busy itinerary and the Fullerton and Scurr families for their hospitality in hosting this year's on-farm activities.

Organisers also extended their gratitude to all the sponsors of the field day.

Plans for next year's field days are already under way with the 2020 event set to take place in Bundaberg.

Photos courtesy of Growcom.

The story Dirt on the boots at 2019 Pineapple Field Days | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.