Dirt on the boots at 2019 Pineapple Field Days | PHOTOS

THE unity within the Australian pineapple industry was on display last month at the Elimbah Co-op 2019 Pineapple Field Days in July.
More than 160 pineapple growers, agronomists, wholesalers, retailers and industry supporters converged on south east Queensland for the event which was he event was hosted by the Fullerton family on its farm and new packhouse, located at the Glass House Mountains, north of Brisbane.
Attendees inspected research trials and machinery demonstrations, while also receiving reports on industry marketing activities.
There were tours of packing facilities at both Fullerton Farms and Pinata Farms.
The Australian pineapple industry is focused on a couple of particular growing regions, with the Glasshouse Mountains being one of the biggest.
About 98 per cent of all pineapples are grown in Queensland, contributing a hefty $70 million to the economy annually.
The gala dinner was sponsored by Allclass Kubota and held at Glasshouse Sports Club. It featured an address from the Member for Glass House, Andrew Powell, whose committed his ongoing support for the pineapple industry.
An auction for two pineapple-themed braziers, donated by TriCal Australia, was held to raise money for Gatton man, Gavin Boekel and his family after a horrific accident earlier this year when he became trapped in farming machinery.
Pineapple industry members, Ken Fullerton Snr and Murray Pike, outbid all present to take home the coveted items.
In association with Australian Pineapples, Growcom continued the tradition of the Pineapple Field Days, one of the biggest annual events on the growers' calendars.
Growcom thanked Australian Pineapples chairman, Stephen Pace for leading attendees through a busy itinerary and the Fullerton and Scurr families for their hospitality in hosting this year's on-farm activities.
Organisers also extended their gratitude to all the sponsors of the field day.
Plans for next year's field days are already under way with the 2020 event set to take place in Bundaberg.
- Photos courtesy of Growcom.
