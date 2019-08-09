Young auctioneers' highs and lows

Ekka 2019: ALPA Young Auctioneers Dinner


The pain of drought that stock and station agents can go through with clients was highlighted at the annual ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Dinner held in Brisbane on Thursday night.

People mostly think of stock and station agents as expert at selling property and produce but the close relationship the best develop with their clients was one of the highlights of the annual ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Dinner held in Brisbane on Thursday night.

Ten of Queensland's best up-and-coming auctioneers will be judged on their selling prowess on Friday morning but for many of the people they work for, it will be their understanding of the tough times they're enduring that will mean the most.

The rowdy bunch of 200 was silenced twice during the evening, when celebrated storyteller Murray Hartin recited Rain from Nowhere, and when a video of some of the situations the Royal Flying Doctor Service Drought Wellbeing Service has been confronted with in rural Australia was played.

  • The 10 finalists at dinner at the Pullman Hotel in Brisbane.

    The 10 finalists at dinner at the Pullman Hotel in Brisbane.

  • Grant Cochrane, Jimboomba, catches up with Australian Community Media representatives Brett Tindall and Craig Chapman.

    Grant Cochrane, Jimboomba, catches up with Australian Community Media representatives Brett Tindall and Craig Chapman.

  • Ross and Michelle Kinbacher, Biggenden, in town to support their son Simon.

    Ross and Michelle Kinbacher, Biggenden, in town to support their son Simon.

  • Elders representatives Lisa Hedges and Robert Murray with Angela Jackson, Tiaro.

    Elders representatives Lisa Hedges and Robert Murray with Angela Jackson, Tiaro.

  • Rod Turner, Landmark Roma, with Jack Clanchy, Ray White Roma, and Trevor Hess, Maclagan.

    Rod Turner, Landmark Roma, with Jack Clanchy, Ray White Roma, and Trevor Hess, Maclagan.

  • The ALPA A team - Charlie Elliott, Sydney, Andrea Lethbridge, Brisbane, CEO Andy Madigan, Sydney, and Liz Summerville, Wagga.

    The ALPA A team - Charlie Elliott, Sydney, Andrea Lethbridge, Brisbane, CEO Andy Madigan, Sydney, and Liz Summerville, Wagga.

  • Rodney Mobbs, Martins Stock Haulage, Oakey, with Bob Jakins, Auctionsplus, Elders Auctionsplus manager.

    Rodney Mobbs, Martins Stock Haulage, Oakey, with Bob Jakins, Auctionsplus, Elders Auctionsplus manager.

  • Edwina Adnam, Brisbane, Ben Wratton, Grafton, and Brisbane's Steph Young and Peri Sims.

    Edwina Adnam, Brisbane, Ben Wratton, Grafton, and Brisbane's Steph Young and Peri Sims.

  • Roma quartet Anna Coomber, Sarah Minnikin, Hannah Thorogood and Dave Burey.

    Roma quartet Anna Coomber, Sarah Minnikin, Hannah Thorogood and Dave Burey.

  • Ellen Simpson, Auctionsplus Sydney, ALPA president Warren Johnston, Tania Jakins, Goondiwindi, and Angus Street, Auctionsplus Sydney.

    Ellen Simpson, Auctionsplus Sydney, ALPA president Warren Johnston, Tania Jakins, Goondiwindi, and Angus Street, Auctionsplus Sydney.

  • Shane Jackson, Tiaro, Stevie Jackson, Roma, Lili Nind, Roma and Brady Jackson, Roma.

    Shane Jackson, Tiaro, Stevie Jackson, Roma, Lili Nind, Roma and Brady Jackson, Roma.

  • Candice and Stacey Pratt, Murgon, Leanne Sullivan, Gympie, and Chelsea Scholes, Alton Downs.

    Candice and Stacey Pratt, Murgon, Leanne Sullivan, Gympie, and Chelsea Scholes, Alton Downs.

  • Jack Burgess, GDL Blackall, with David, Jack and Kellie Hannah, Westmar.

    Jack Burgess, GDL Blackall, with David, Jack and Kellie Hannah, Westmar.

  • Gary Edwards, Brisbane, Chantal Horne, Grafton NSW, Tim Gallagher, Brisbane, and Khan Horne, Sydney.

    Gary Edwards, Brisbane, Chantal Horne, Grafton NSW, Tim Gallagher, Brisbane, and Khan Horne, Sydney.

  • Lyle Hasselbach, Pratt Agencies, Murgon, David Evans, Kingaroy, Dan Sullivan, Gympie, James Bredhauer, Kingaroy, and Carl Warren, Roma.

    Lyle Hasselbach, Pratt Agencies, Murgon, David Evans, Kingaroy, Dan Sullivan, Gympie, James Bredhauer, Kingaroy, and Carl Warren, Roma.

Auction action
Pictures by Sally Cripps

One of the service providers said she had "suicide ideation discussions most days", saying that stepping into the space with someone could effect great change.

On top of NSW drought coordinator Jock Laurie's words about the impact that drought could have on young agents unable to move stock for their clientele, over $13,000 was raised on the night for the RFDS work.

Mr Laurie paid tribute to retiring ALPA CEO Andy Madigan for his strong advocacy on behalf of the profession with state governments for funding for mental health training.

This year marks 30 years that the Young Auctioneers competition has been a part of the Ekka.

