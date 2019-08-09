Devon Court advances on Hereford ribbons

Breed: Hereford
Judge: Adrian Spencer, Ironbark Herefords, Barraba, NSW
No. of exhibits: 58
Junior champion bull: Te Angie Prospector RGOP108, RG Ogilvie and Sons, Wongwibinda, NSW
Reserve junior champion bull: Devon Court Jubilant P190 (P), Devon Court Herefords, Drillham
Junior champion female: Kalara Miss Revona P24 (P), Jamie Hollis and Mikayla Passmore, Pittsworth
Reserve junior champion female: Kianma Matchless P009 (P), Kianma Poll Herefords, Forbes, NSW
Senior champion bull: Devon Court Advance N142 (H), Devon Court Herefords
Reserve senior champion bull: Devon Court Nash N138 (H), Devon Court Herefords
Senior champion female: Binara Kalara Revona M072 (AI) (ET) (P), Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi
Reserve senior champion female: Wararba Park Flo N263 (P), Deejay Partnership, Casino, NSW
Grand champion bull: Devon Court Advance N142 (H)
Grand champion female: Binara Kalara Revona M072 (AI) (ET) (P)
