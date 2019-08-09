Lotfeeders call for board nominations

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association is calling for nominations for its directly elected board of directors.

The ALFA Board is made up of directly elected feedlot representatives and each year its members nominate and elect its directors.

President Bryce Camm said the model has stood the test of time in delivering representatives who deliver on the association's aim of providing value to feedlot businesses.

"The ALFA Board is focused on representing the interests of lot feeders," He said.



"[Improving] profitability, professionalism and community standing via industry representation, strategic levy investment, industry development activities and membership assistance. ALFA represents the interests of its members who hold approximately 70 per cent of Australia's cattle feedlot capacity."

Nomination forms have been distributed to all members and candidates are required to be nominated by a current financial feedlot member, proposed by a feedlot member and seconded by another feedlot member.



Nominations are due by 28 August 2019, and candidates will be put forward for election at ALFA's Annual General Meeting to be held in Dalby in October.

