Hereford ribbons help with drought

Having handfed his cattle for months and sold down numbers, a three-out-of-three result at the Ekka has eased some of the pain of drought for Pittsworth's Jamie Hollis and partner Mikayla Passmore.

The couple collected junior champion female ribbons in both the Hereford and Limousin rings while Jamie shared the ribbons for senior champion then grand champion Hereford cow with Amanda Burcher, Binara Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi.

"I'm very proud of what I've achieved at a young age," Jamie, 24, said. "We've been handfeeding for a long time so it's particularly good to get the reward for our effort."

While the Hereford Queensland youth ambassador a few years ago he won $600, which he put towards his foundation heifer, Binara Kalara Revona M072, with help from Binara's Amanda Burcher.

Mr Hollis' motto is that 'power is in the pedigree', especially for a small outfit such as his that depends on quality, and the champion cow's mother, Kanimbla Revona F153 gives him all that, winning breed broad ribbons at the Ekka for three years in a row and interbreed female runner-up in 2014.

Binara Kalara Revona has won as a heifer at the Hereford national junior show in 2017 and it was her daughter, Kalara Miss Revona P24 who received the Ekka junior female championship. Mr Hollis said he was excited about her future prospects at Beef 2021, and perhaps at Sydney before that, depending on how she calved.

Hereford judge Adrian Spencer from Ironbark Herefords, Barraba, NSW, himself a previous Royal Queensland Show exhibitor, said Kalara Miss Revona was the type of heifer that fitted the markets.

"In female cattle you're looking for structural correctness in a land where cattle have got to walk," he said. "In my experience, this style of heifer will rear the best calves."

Mr Spencer had similar praise for the senior and grand champion bull exhibited by the Nixon family of Devon Court Herefords at Drillham.

He described Devon Court Advance N142, weighing 1060kg and having an average daily weight gain of 1.51kg, as having everything he liked, a great line and butt shape and travelling well.

"The winning bull has the ability to thrive in the pack but he scans up well and has the right shape for the grid," he said.

Stud principal Tom Nixon said he was 'stoked' with the grand championship, along with the reserve grand championship for Devon Court Nash N138, second in the class, and by the same sire as Advance.

"We try and show every three years to match up with Beef so this is extra, but the fruits are in this ribbon," he said. "Structure is a huge thing for us."

Richard Ogilvie, Wongwibinda NSW won the junior champion bull ribbon for the second year in succession, with Te Angie Prospector.

No of exhibits: 58

