Maleny acreage makes $2.855 million

A 47 hectare (115 acres) property on a plateau at 176 North Maleny Road, Maleny, has sold at auction for $2.855 million.



Bidding on the original Maleny dairy farming property with ocean views began at $1.75m before rising to the sale price.

Three of the parties that registered to bid were active during the auction.

176 North Maleny Road covers 47 hectares.

With mostly flat land, the all-useable property is described as having a wealth of potential with a number of picturesque building sites located across the property.

The block comprises of rich red volcanic soils, perfect for growing crops and pastures for cattle. 176 North Maleny Road also has an old dairy building and farm sheds.

