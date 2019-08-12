Mary Valley's 'finest' on the market

WOOLGARS Nest is described as an unrivalled opportunity to secure the Mary Valley's finest grazing property, where all the hard work has been done.

Covering of 162 hectares (400 acres) across three titles, the property has divided into 77 cell grazing paddocks. All have access to water troughs and lane ways to yards.



Located about 20 minutes from Gympie, Woolgars Nest will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on September 6.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Woolgars Nest.

Fertile scrub soils with sandy loam creek flats are sown to a mixed variety of natural and improved pastures, clovers and legumes.



A 7ha water licence from Pie Creek is supported by a bore, plus eight dams. Two 50,000 litre header tanks supply the troughs and the house. There is also 19,000 litres of rainwater storage.

An expansive, light-filled home constructed in 2018 offers captivating rural views. Set in landscaped gardens, the residence has airy open plan living, dining and kitchen with Caesar stone bench tops, Miele kitchen appliances, and a large butler's pantry.



Woolgars Nest has an expansive, light-filled home constructed in 2018 offers captivating rural views.

Polished ironbark timber floors flow through the interiors including the three bedrooms with walk in robes. The master bedroom has a large walk in robe and ensuite. Outside there is an undercover deck offering a great vantage point to enjoy the beaut views across the block.



Other infrastructure includes a double garage, a five bay shed with a living area and workshop, four bay machinery shed, and cattle yards.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural.

