Clearfield MRL issues not a long-term problem

A SENIOR executive with a crop protection business that makes herbicides for use in Clearfield cropping systems is confident there will be no loss of export markets due to concerns about herbicide residues from using the system.

Gavin Jackson, head of agricultural solutions BASF Australia / New Zealand said he was upbeat about the marketability of Clearfield varieties of major food crops, which include wheat, barley, canola and lentils.



Mr Jackson's company makes Intervix, the Group-B based herbicide used in wheat, barley and canola Clearfield cropping systems.

There has been some controversy surrounding exports of Clearfield varieties to northern Asian markets such as Japan and South Korea after changes to maximum residue limit (MRL) standards in both nations in regards to the imidazalone (imi) group of chemicals, including the imazamox and imazapyr active ingredients in Intervix.

It has led to bulk handler GrainCorp not accepting Clearfield malt barley varieties into malt segregations, instead saying they must be delivered into the feed stack.

Mr Jackson said BASF was working industry to get the issue resolved.

"We are working with Austrade to support the establishment of new MRL protocols in Japan and South Korea and ensuring good stewardship from Australian growers in terms of using the product correctly."



"When used according to the label instructions there will be no problems."

Mr Jackson said Clearfield products, in particular canola, remained a popular choice for growers

"Clearfield canola has maintained its longevity, it is still controlling broadleaf weeds, such as wild radish and wild turnip in canola.

"It's especially popular still in South Australia where they don't have the option of a Roundup Ready (RR) genetically modified variety.

"It is also very good in terms of removing brome grass in-crop, so it is still an important tool for growers."