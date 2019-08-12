Billabalong sale tops $22 million | Video

PRIZED Acacia Valley property Billabalong has sold with plant and cattle for more than $22 million.



Located 81km from Rolleston and 179km from Roma, the property was offered through an expression of interest process, which closed with Colliers International on June 10.

Billabalong covers 3909 hectares (9659 acres) in a safe finishing scrub country area, with buffel grass and green panic improved pastures.



The sale price is described as being at a 35 per cent premium on recent comparable sales in the Arcadia Valley, but consistent with the original record purchase price paid in 2005.

An added bonus is the property has exceptional bore water and a 250ML irrigation bore licence, a rarity in the Arcadia Valley.



Billabalong has adequate stands of timber creating shade clumps and shelter belts on all the paddocks and laneways.



The timber consist of stands of brigalow, bottle, ooline and belah trees.



Billabalong covers 3309 hectares, 81km from Rolleston.

There is also scrub country with softwood, ooline and vine scrub soils towards the foothills.

Billabalong has a mix of buffel grass, green panic and Rhodes grass. The property was blade ploughed through the 1990s and more recently light timber control has been carried out in some paddocks.

The property's infrastructure is superior, with laneways connecting most paddocks directly to central cattle yards, excellent water points and exceptional stock yard facilities.

The property has a 5km frontage to the Carnarvon Highway. Billabalong also has 5km of internal formed gravel access roads complete with drainage pipes and culverts servicing the homestead and yard complex.



The steel cattle yards feature a double decker loading ramp, multiple drafting facilities, a fully covered work area, five way hydraulic race draft, and remote hand operated race gates.

Billabalong has steel cattle yards featuring a double decker loading ramp.

Built infrastructure includes a five bedroom homestead, a three bedroom cottage, workshop and shed, machinery shed, and a storage shed.

The marketing of Billabalong was handled by Rawdon Briggs and Ben Forrest from Colliers International.

