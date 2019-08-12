A snowy start at the Waratah Speckle Park sale in Guyra on Monday couldn't stop sparks flying in the bidding stakes as Queenslanders dominated demand for new sires.

Vendors Eric, Helen, Laiton and Kayla Turnham offered bulls, heifers and semen and embryo packages at their sixth annual on-property sale, which averaged $6057 overall and an 89 per cent clearance for the live lots.



All 24 two-year-old bulls sold for a $7710 average and top of $15,000 for Waratah Natural Beauty N69.

In the end sale goers were left to watch a bidding battle between two Queensland buyers on Elite Livestock Auctions, with Michael Pokarier, Moura, winning the duel.

In what was a new pedigree never seen outside of Canada, the son of Legacy Bone Crusher weighed 670 kilograms with an eye muscle area of 98sq cm.

Waratah Natural Beauty N69 sold for $15,000 to Michael Pokarier, Moura, Qld.

The stud thought so highly of the early maturing sire that he was joined as a yearling to commercial cows and semen was retained.

Waratah also sold seven of their eight yearling bulls to average $4700 and top at $6500 while 21 of 26 heifers averaged $4620 and topped at $6000.

There were 59 registered bidders through Elite Livestock Auctions alone, representing Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and one bidder from New Zealand.

The sale was conducted by Ray White Livestock and Elite Livestock Auctions with Brian Leslie as auctioneer.

Read the full report in this week's edition of The Land.

The story Queenslanders push Waratah Speckle Park sale to $15,000 first appeared on The Land.