Wollogorang back on market

NOTED Gulf of Carpenteria cattle operation Wollogorang and Wentworth are back on the market.

To be sold through an expressions of interest process closing with Ray White Rural on September 25, the significantly developed operation is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis with 30,000 cattle.

The property is comprised of two pastoral leases. Wollogorang covers 576,198 hectares (1.42 million acres) in the Northern Territory and Wentworth 129,000ha (318,766 acres) in Queensland. The operation totals 705,198ha (1.74m acres).

More than $7 million has been spent upgrading and developing new infrastructure as well as a significant investment in genetics.

There is 80km of coastline, 12km of which is accessible through Wentworth.

By plane, Wollogorang is 500km north west of Cloncurry, with good access to the property on bitumen and formed gravel roads.

The operation is described as ideally located to service both the live export and domestic markets.

Since acquired by TBG in 2015, the group has spent more than $7 million upgrading and developing new infrastructure as well as a significant investment in genetics. The operation has developed a reputation for delivering large numbers of good quality Brahman cattle.

The Wollogorang/Wentworth operation totals 705,198 hectares (1.74 million acres) and is being offered with 30,000 cattle.

Wollogorang is watered by a number of creeks including Branch Creek, Settlement Creek, Gold Creek, Running Creek and Sandy Creek with the Calvert River forming part of the north-western boundary.

The property is also watered by seasonal lagoons plus and eight newly equipped Lorentz solar bores, nine poly lined steel tanks and new concrete troughs.

RELATED STORY: 'Arcadia Valley's Billabalong sale tops $22m'.

Wollogorang is divided into eight main paddocks. There is a set of new, equipped cattle yards near the homestead complex capable of handling more than 3000 cattle.

There is 80km of coastline.

The main homestead is a double story, five bedroom residence. There is also a two-bedroom cottage, staff quarters, guest quarters, a donga complex, new kitchen/dining room complex, recreation room, workshop, sheds, hangar, and horse yards/complex. Plant and machinery are also included in the sale.

Wentworth is divided into six main paddocks.

Structural improvements include a set of equipped cattle yards, which can process more than 3000 head, and a machinery shed.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Wayne Bean, 0458 847 611, Ray White Rural.

The story Wollogorang back on market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.