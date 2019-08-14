Global Table conference to highlight foods future

The largest event in food business innovation to ever take place in Australia will be held in Melbourne in September.



Global Table will bring together global leaders in the agriculture, food and beverage industries for four days of conference sessions, exhibitions, installations, site visits and more.

Among the speakers will be former US Secretary of State and one time presidential candidate John F Kerry.



"The world is on the cusp of a revolution in food and agriculture," said Mr Kerry.



Read more:

We have to make radical changes to ensure the prosperity of future generations. That's not a bad thing. It's an exciting time to be part of these industries."

Mr Kerry is one of around 100 speakers who will be at the conference at the Melbourne Showgrounds, which aims to highlight solutions with the potential to disrupt traditional food and agricultural systems, which will come under increasing pressure as the world population rises to 10 billion people in the next three decades.



Topics will include the growing alternative protein market, the future of hemp, using regenerative agriculture, action against food waste and water solutions.

As well as Secretary Kerry speakers include:



Andrew D. Ive from the USA is the founder of Big Idea Ventures, which invests in the alternative protein and plant-based food sectors.

The Global Innovation Director at Nestlé Gerardo Mazzeo. Mr Mazzeo led the company's global innovation activities since 2012 and has 20 years' experience working for the world's largest food company.



Danielle Neirenbergis the co-founder and president of Food Tank, a non-profit organisation which offers solutions and environmentally sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and poverty.

Former US Secretary of State John F Kerry.

They will join with a number of Australian industry leaders and experts to look at the future of food production and technology.

Those attending will be able to learn about the products and services that will make the homes, farms, factories and cities of the future smarter and more sustainable.



Global Table is being held at the Melbourne Showgrounds between Tuesday 3 September and Friday 6 September. To find out more about tickets, session times and conference activities, visit www.globaltable.com.au.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.