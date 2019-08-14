Queensland cattle marketer named 2020 Rising Champion

Queensland cattle marketer Elisha Parker has been named as the 2020 Cattle Council Rising Champion.



The presentation was made at a dinner in Canberra which also marked the 10th anniversary of the Rising Champion initiative.



Ms Parker is a co-founder and director of Cattlesales Pty Ltd.



Based in her home town of Clermont, the business is a national, online cattle sales platform that provides marketing tools and technology to livestock agents, producers and buyers.



"We cover cattle sold through all sale points, from paddock through to saleyards and AuctionsPlus," she said.



"For buyers we have an alert system that notifies buyers when cattle that match their specifications are listed online.

"Although there's heaps of tools to sell cattle, there was nowhere to advertise cattle - to say there were cattle coming up.



"Now people can go to an online platform and see cattle being sold by any sale point and find what they are looking for."



Cattle Council President Tony Hegarty congratulated Ms Parker on the award.

The 2020 Cattle Council Rising Champions finalists.

"Elisha has the attitude, motivation and leadership skills that will position our industry well into the future and I warmly congratulate her on the achievement," Mr Hegarty said.

Ms Parker's mum, Jill Seekamp, was watching as the award was presented and described it as a proud moment.



"Elisha has been a high achiever since high school," she said.



"She's always been looking for something different and how to bring it to the market."



Ms Parker is also a founder and director of the agricultural advocacy group, QLD Food Future Inc., which works to educate consumers and change common misconceptions about the agriculture industry.



As well as Elisha Parker the 2020 finalists were;



John Cunnington, Perth, Western Australia

Bianca Tarrant, Casino, New South Wales



Chelsea Rayner, Sheffield, Tasmania



Elle Moyle, Hamilton, Victoria



Grayson Webster, Darwin, Northern Territory



Emily Buddle, Eudunda, South Australia



