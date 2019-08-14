Mareeba avocado, cane opportunity

MAREEBA Farms is a 1576 hectare (3894 acre) irrigated cropping enterprise in the Atherton Tablelands region currently used to grow avocados and sugarcane.

More than a 1000ha of the significantly developed contiguous landholding has been identified as suitable for avocadoes and other permanent crops.



Some 501ha are being developed to orchards, with 103ha planted to 31,483 Hass avocado trees on velvick and zutano rootstocks.

There is more than 120,000 tonnes of cane produced a year, with additional cotton, pasture seed crops and soybeans utilised as rotational crops.

A total of 1387ha is under irrigation, with the balance of the area comprising grazing and support land. Water entitlements total 8732 megalitres of medium security water, along with a recycle dam, access to Cattle Creek and existing bores.

The operation boasts excellent infrastructure, including a 13ha nursery enterprise providing 14,300 square metres of undercover area to shelter new plantings.

Tenders close with CBRE on September 5.



Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, CBRE.

