Major northern Australian cattle stations back on the market

MAJOR Northern Australian cattle properties Wollogorang and Wentworth stations are back on the market after they were purchased by a Chinese investor just four years ago.

The 705,198 hectare (1.74 million acre) leasehold operation is being offered by TBG Agri Holding Limited, an Australian subsidiary of Tianma Bearing Group in China.

The properties are being offered with 30,000 Brahman cattle and plant through an expressions of interest process through Ray White Rural.

TBG paid $47m to cattleman Paul Zlotkowski for Wollogorang and Wentworth in 2015. More than $7m has since been spent on infrastructure and Brahman genetics under TBG's ownership.

TBG managing director Andrew Blythe said his company was looking to focus its efforts in Western Australia.

That included the possible acquisition of additional farm businesses.

"That may include other assets outside of cattle," Mr Blythe said.

Tianma Bearing Group is owned by Xingfa Ma, an Australian resident who is regarded as one of China's richest men.

TMG also owns the Western Australian properties Balfour Downs and the adjoining Wandanya stations (639,000ha) in the Pibara, Emu Downs (8000ha) at Cervantes and the Ferngrove Wine Group in the WA's Great Southern region.

Cattle bred on Balfour are fattened at Emu Downs for either the live export trade or the slaughter market.

This story first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

