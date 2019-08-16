Carwoola makes $2.5 million

PREMIUM Darling Downs farming property Carwoola has sold for $2.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Pittsworth today.



The sale price for the Pfeffer family's 163 hectare (675 acre) dryland farming area at Pampas is about $9158/ha ($3704/acre)

Located 3.5km south west of Pampas, Carwoola described as level to slightly undulating treeless plain to open river gum country with deep black soil mulching clay soils.



The total area except for about 4ha along a gully is cultivated.

The marketing of Carwoola was handled by Matt Cleary and James Croft from Ray White Rural Pittsworth.



