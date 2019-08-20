Cunnamulla aggregation asking $9 million

THE Godfrey family's 40,468 hectare (100,000 acre) South West Queensland aggregation is on the market with Schute Bell Badgery Lumley for $9 million.



The exclusion fenced aggregation comprises of three properties: Barrygowan 15,758 hectares (38,940 acres), Mintaka 15,786ha (39,008 acres) and Dunsandle 8288ha (20,480 acres).



The asking price is equal to $222/ha ($90/acre).

Located about 140km from Bourke and 135km from Cunnamulla, some 80 per cent of the aggregation is freehold land in Queensland with the balance being a western lands lease in NSW.

The property has about 8000ha of flood out country from the Warrego and Noorama creeks.

The country is timbered with coolabah and gidyea, with the balance being soft red soil country timbered with mulga, gidyea and some woody weed, salines, winter herbage, Mitchell, buffel, clover and saltbush in season.

An artesian bore is connected with 54km of pipe supplying 35 troughs and ground tanks, plus yards and feed lot set ups. The average annual rainfall is 305mm.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, cottage, hangar, fuel storage, machinery shed, silo, new shearing shed, shearers' quarters, and steel sheep and cattle yards.



Contact Jason Hartin, 0429 894 334, Schute Bell Badgery Lumley.

