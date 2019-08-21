Plant biosecurity takes focus at symposium | PHOTOS Dr John Webster, senior manager biosecurity and regulation, Department of Primary Industries, Dr Olivia Reynolds, team lead - research, cesar, Dr Mui-Keng Tan, senior research scientist, Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE), and Dr Rosalie Daniel, plant pathologist, NSW Department of Primary Industries.

Prakash Adhikari, senior pathology technician, Sugar Research Australia and Dr Karen Barry, lead graduate research coordinator, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.

David Moore, GM research, marketing & investments, Hort Innovation and Professor Andre Drenth, University of Queensland.

Dr Murray Sharman, principal plant pathologist, Queensland Government and Dr Piotr Trebicki, research scientist, Agriculture Victoria.

Jodie Mason, forest research manager, Forest and Wood Products Australia, Dr Dustin Severtson, development officer, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and Dr Matt Hill, research scientist, CSIRO Data61.

Dr Kylie Ireland, CSIRO and Dr Jo Luck, program director, Hort Innovation.

Gawurra Gaykamangu with Jerome Smith.

Jess Holliday, R&D manager, Hort Innovation Australia and Dr Sharon Harvey, R&D program manager, Wine Australia.

Christine Horlock, senior scientist, Biosecurity Queensland, DAF, Matt Kealley, senior manager membership engagement and innovation, Canegrowers and Dr Peter Samson, program manager, Sugar Research Australia Limited.

Alby Marsh, stakeholder relationship manager, Māori Plant and Food Research and David Hodges, senior biosecurity adviser, DairyNZ Ltd.

Dr Stephen Dibley, national manager, preparedness, diagnostics and RD&E, Plant Health Australia and Tim Lester, executive officer, Council of Rural RDCs.

Some of the guests enjoying the opportunity to catch up.

Dr Jacqueline Edwards, Agriculture Victoria Research and Professor Levente Kiss, acting director and professor at University of Southern Queensland.

Dr Gavin Hunter, research scientist, CSIRO, Dr John Roberts researcher, CSIRO, Dr Sarina Macfadyen, associate research program manager, ACIAR and Dr Raghu Sathyamurthy, principal research scientist, CSIRO.

Bronwyn Walsh, industry development manager, WA Citrus and Jurgen Paar, phytopathologist, Rijk Zwaan.

Alison Roach, A/G assistant secretary for the plant sciences & risk assessment branch, Department of Agriculture and Lois Ransom, former assistant secretary, Department of Agriculture and Water Resources

Dr Jo Luck, program director, Hort Innovation and Lois Ransom, former assistant secretary, Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

Dr Diana Ramirez, postdoc and Tayla Chick, research scientist, iugotec Pty Ltd.

Gawurra Gaykamangu keeps the audience entertained during the evening.

Doug Phillips, banana grower, ABGC and Dr Rosie Godwin, R&D manager, Aaustralian Banana Growers' Council.

Dr Baldissera Giovani, Euphresco Co-ordinator at EPPO Euphresco and Dr Jo Luck, program director, Hort Innovation

Dr Jo Luck, program director, Hort Innovation and David Moore, GM research, marketing & investments, Hort Innovation Australia.

Georgia Garlick, graphic designer, Plant Health Australia and Dr Victoria Ludowici, biosecurity planning coordinator, Plant Health Australia.

Chris Dale, assistant director PHSD, Department of Agriculture and Craig Elliott, Wine Australia.

Dr Dean Brookes, postdoctoral researcher, University of Qld and Sharna Holman, cotton extension officer, Qld Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Dr Tim Wardlaw, honorary research associate, University of Tasmania and Professor Caroline Mohammed, centre leader, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, University of Tasmania.

Elizabeth Gawne, project officer domestic quarantine, Agriculture Victoria - Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, Lana Russell, senior officer - plant emergency preparedness and surveillance and Callum Fletcher, Biosecurity Coordinator, Ausveg.

Jane Royer, senior entomologist, Biosecurity Queensland, Qld DAF, Dr Brendan Rodoni, research director (microbial science, pests and diseases) Agriculture Victoria and Dr Suzy Perry, senior principal scientist, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries

A TWO-day Plant Biosecurity Research Symposium has showcased current plant biosecurity research and also provided a chance for networking.



The event, held last week at The Edge, State Library, Brisbane, showed off the research which is supported by the Plant Biosecurity Research Initiative (PBRI) member organisations and delivered by a large range of research teams in Australia.

The research covers pests, diseases and weeds affecting plant productions systems and surrounding environments.



The program included keynote speakers, presentations from research teams, and panel discussions on future priorities for RD&E.



It also provided a forum for plant biosecurity networking and collaboration 'across industries'.

Under a recently signed MOU between PBRI and B3 (Better Border Biosecurity, NZ), the event included presentations from New Zealand colleagues working on common biosecurity threats with the intention of future collaboration with Australian researchers.

A dedicated session on future biosecurity leaders included presentations from up-and-coming leaders studying or working in the field of biosecurity.

Growers, industry representatives, researchers, students and biosecurity staff attended the two-day event.

The event included a cocktail meet-and-greet evening as well.

