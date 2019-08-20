Tassal to develop Exmoor as major aquaculture operation

NORTH Queensland coastal cattle property Exmoor Station will be developed as a major aquaculture operation by its new owner Tassal.



The Australian Stock Exchange listed company (ASX: TGR) is recognised as Australia's largest producer of Tasmanian grown Atlantic salmon and a major seafood processor and exporter.



Tassal recently bought the 7012 hectare (17,327 acre) property located at Bloomsbury, north of Mackay, for $28 million from the estate of Bruno Giaiotti.



State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick said the Tassal development was in one of six aquaculture development areas.

The bulk of the Exmoor will continue to be run as a cattle operation under a lease arrangement.

An estimated 70 per cent of seafood consumed in Australia is imported.

