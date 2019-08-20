Karawarra delivers Mackenzie River diversity

CHARLIE and Kaye Wilson's highly productive 7230 hectare (17,866 acre) Central Queensland property Karamarra is generating plenty of interest in the run up to its auction by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on September 25.

Located on the Mackenzie River at Dingo, Karamarra has been developed as three separate businesses: Irrigation, broadacre farming and cattle.

The diverse operation has been under the management of George and Kim Sypher.

The property comprises of principally high quality flooded alluvial brigalow and coolibah flats with a 7km frontage to the Mackenzie River. From the floodplain, the country rises to gentle slopes originally timbered with brigalow, box and bean tree comprising red to grey loams onto box, gum top box and narrow leaf ironbark forest areas interspersed with escarpments. There are red tablelands on the western and northern boundary, timbered with lancewood and gum.

The certified organic cattle operation has a carrying capacity of about 1800 adult equivalents.

The floodplain covers about 4600ha. There is currently 380ha of furrow irrigation, 1350ha of broadacre cultivation with the balance planted to leucaena, buffel, floren blue grass and bambatsi for cattle.



There is about 800ha of developed brigalow scrub country, with two 96ha Reinke centre pivots. One pivot waters leucaena and improved pastures. The other pivot has been prepared for leucaena.



Karamarra is described as having above average alluvial soils capable of producing 10-12 bales/ha of cotton on the irrigated area and 5t/ha of cereal crops on the dryland farming area.

Some 200ha of cotton is included in the sale. There are forward contracts for 1500 bales providing a significant potential cash flow in early 2020.



The floodplain country on Karamarra covers about 4600 hectares (11,400 acres).

Karamarra's irrigation has been designed to minimise the impact of larger floods. There is a 900ML storage for pumped water as well as capturing overland flow. An additional 2200ML of water allocations is available to purchase.



The large, modern homestead overlooks the property. There are also two other houses, machinery sheds, a workshop, hay shed, 3500 tonnes of silo storage, fuel tank, and a separate worker's camp. A laneway system services the steel cattle yards.

Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural.



The story Karawarra delivers Mackenzie River diversity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.