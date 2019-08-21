The Simson family were awarded the coveted Brownhill Cup at this year's Grains AgQuip breakfast.



Situated on the Liverpool Plains, The Plantation, Bundella, was first settled by the Simson family in 1928 and is now farmed by Ed and Fiona Simson, along with support from their children Tom and Jemima.

2018 cup winner Rob McCarron presented the award to Ed and Fiona Simson who accepted on behalf of their family.

Mr McCarron said the Simson family had contributed significantly to the farming community and agri-politics along with meeting the pillars of the award, being innovative, sustainable farming and carrying out good agronomic practices.

"Their farming enterprise is truly a hands-on family operation, with everyone, including their dedicated staff, contributing," he said.

"New technology and farming practices have been incorporated extensively."



The Simsons said they were honoured to accept the award which celebrated good farming practice.

The story Simsons win Brownhill Cup first appeared on The Land.