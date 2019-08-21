Paving the way for women in meat

ON the back of a successful launch event in April, organisers of the Australian chapter of Meat Business Women have announced the second event will be held in Brisbane on 9 October.

The Australian arm of Meat Business Women is industry-run under the auspices of the Australian Meat Industry Association.



Organiser Stacey McKenna says there is much excitement about the upcoming event.

"When we started planning the inaugural event, we saw there was a lot of interest right from the start, but even so, we could never have predicted what an incredible success it would be. We had to close off ticket sales earlier than expected because we were just bursting at the seams. Demand for this kind of event, that supports women in the meat sector and works on ways to help them achieve their career goals, is simply extraordinary," she says.

"So many of the delegates who did attend have told us they can't wait for the next event and of course those who missed out have been watching closely for their next opportunity. We have secured a larger venue for our second event, to be held in Brisbane, but we think there's still a good chance we'll sell out again, so I'd encourage anyone who wants to come along to lock in their tickets as soon as possible."

Ms McKenna says the theme, Advancing the Culture of the Industry, recognises that there is more to be done to create a sector where women are valued and able to reach their potential.

"Our Brisbane event will probe how we can collectively help advance our industry's image, culture and landscape for women," she says.

"The event is designed to create deep conversation and deliver actionable outcomes. It's the next step in shaping an industry that supports, educates, mentors and provides networking opportunities for women."

The next Meat Business Women event will be held at MODA Events Portside in Brisbane from 9.30am on 9 October. For more information or to book tickets visit www.amic.org.au/mbw/