Don't confuse drought with Basin Plan: Littleproud

The best starting point for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is to look at how we got here.

It was a challenge at Federation and that continues to be the case. But in 2012 the states and Commonwealth came together to agree, and enshrine in law, what they collectively think meets the most vital outcome - to benefit communities and farmers while protecting the environment.

Blowing up the plan will only leave us in a worse situation.



It's important not to confuse the drought with the basin plan. It won't deliver more water during a drought, because when farmers are not allowed to take any water, neither is the environment.

If we stopped implementing this agreed plan, not one extra gigalitre would appear in a dam and whoever is Water Minister would be forced by law, to go around with a cheque book and buy back water.

Through agreements with all Basin governments, we have been able to protect Basin communities while addressing the big challenges.

Legislating a 1500 GL cap on buybacks

The Sustainable Diversion Limit in the Southern Basin allowing us to recover water using infrastructure not buy backs.

A neutrality test - to make sure no one is hurt by recovery of the 450 GL 'upwater' which was a condition of the SDL

The Northern Basin Review which reduced water recovery by 70 GL saving 200 jobs

An Inspector General - a tough cop on the beat to make sure everyone follows the rules

Bringing our First Australians into the management of Basin water resources

Delivering a comprehensive response to the Vertessy report into fish deaths

A lot has been delivered. We have secured nearly 2100 gigalitres - and since 2013 much of it without buybacks.



The same mechanism that delivered the Sustainable Diversion Limit also allowed for the recovery of 450 GL 'upwater' but with no social or economic impacts on communities.

All Basin Water Ministers agreed to make it part of the Basin Plan in 2012. The 7 May 2018 agreement with Labor meant we were able to deliver that commitment.



I didn't create the mechanism but I am proud the Coalition was able to deliver it with the support of every Basin State.

On 14 December 2018 the Ministerial Council agreed to deliver the social and economic neutrality test communities asked for.



This means that recovering additional water for the environment can't be detrimental for communities and farmers.



This means not one megalitre of water can come from farmers if it can't prove there is economic and social neutrality to the community something the rest of the plan does not have.

There's 36 supply SDL projects - six have been delivered and six more will be by the end of the year. 21 others are underway in NSW, Victoria and South Australia.



We need to get on with the remaining projects - projects the states first brought forward.

We're at the pointy end, we've completed 80 per cent of the plan. Failure means I or any successor has no choice but to resort to buybacks.



Success will deliver certainty and more than $3 billion for projects in the Basin by 2024, creating jobs.

The Murray Darling Basin is a living working Basin and it will remain so because of all governments work collaboratively together.