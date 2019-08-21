Grassed up Gundoo sold at auction

TRACEE and Ivan Hayes, Canadianvale, Taroom, have bought the grassed up Isisford property Gundoo at an Elders auction for $3.4 million.



The 16,594 hectare (41,005 acre) property is described as having abundant stands and bulk of top quality Mitchell grass and herbages.

The sale price is equal to about $205/ha ($83/acre), in line with expectations. Three of the four registered bidders were active at the auction in Longreach on Wednesday.

Gundoo is noted for producing heavy wool cuts, prime sheep and is regarded as cattle country ideal for breeding and backgrounding.



Gundoo has eight dams and three semi-permanent waterholes.

The property features sweet, pebbly gidyea stone to black loamy soil open downs country, which includes boree, coolibah and whitewood trees.

The large areas of pulled or raked gidyea boast a tremendous bulk of top quality Mitchell grass combined with stands of Flinders grass and vast varieties of edible herbages and salines.

The Barcoo River provides a small area of beneficial floodout or fattening country to the eastern side while smaller pockets of heavier timber offer shelter and herbages in season.

Gundoo is part of an exclusion fence cluster with its immediate neighbours. The property has 12 main and four holding paddocks. There is a central laneway, returning to shed and yard complex.



There are eight dams and three semi-permanent waterholes supplied from the Barcoo through the eastern end, and the Milo Creek system through the southern boundary.

Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, two room quarters, well maintained shearers' quarters, a six stand shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards and a workshop.

Gundoo was drawn in 1959 by the late Arthur Moody and has remained in the family since then.



The marketing of Gundoo was handled by Tim Salter from Elders, Longreach.

