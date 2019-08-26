Niro nabs $16,000 top at Ticoba on-property

A 24-month-old Simmental bull by the name of Niro fetched a top price of $16,000 at the Ticoba on-property red Simbrah, Simmental and red factor Charolais sale.

The sale, held near Mundubbera on Friday, drew buyers from the local area and across the state with locations including Dingo, Augathella, Charters Towers, Chinchilla and Injune.

The sale saw 55 bulls out of 58 sell for a clearance of 95 per cent and an average of $7227.



Ticoa Simbrahs and Simmentals, Mundubbera, took the $16,000 top of the day for an average of $7250 and 91pc clearance.

South Australian vendors Savannah Simmentals topped at $11,500 for an average of $7140 and 100pc clearance.

Reids Charolais, Kumbia, topped at $14,000 for an average of $7437 and 89pc clearance.

Only the third lot of the day, Ticoba Niro (P) was bought by Len Gibbs and family, Muan Pastoral Company, Biggenden for the day's top price of $16,000.

A son of LBR Crockett from GFI Ruby K020, Niro is the result an imported embryo program, with Ticoba retaining an 1/8 share in him as part of the sale.



He weighed in at 930kg, with P8 and rib fat of 7mm each, an eye muscle area of 137 sq cm, intramuscular fat of 3.7pc, scrotal circumference of 45pc and sperm motility of 80pc.

Ticoba stud principal Matt Kirk said he was ecstatic with the sale result and with his top price.

"I'm very rapt with how the sale's gone and with the support from buyers," he said.

"The really pleasing thing is that we've had a lot of repeat clients... obviously they're very happy with the calves they have produced from our bulls."

Mr Kirk said they've never retained any semen from a Simmental bull before, testament to Niro's high quality.

"He's the sort of bull that I try and buy," he said.

"What's more pleasing is that he's gone to fellow Brahman breeders."



Second top price of the day was $14,000 for 23-month-old Charolais bull Reids Nebo N26E (P) (R/F), bought by the Bassingthwaighte family of Yarrawonga Cattle Co.



A son of Caloona Park Kracker from Advance K43E, Nebo weighed in at 1010kg with P8 and rib fat of 11mm and 7mm, EMA of 149 sq cm, 5.2pc IMF, a scrotal circumference of 40cm and 80pc sperm motility.

Reids Charolais stud principal David Reid said he was very happy with the price and their overall clearance.



"We would really like to thank Matt for giving us the opportunity sell here," he said.

"It was a wonderful way to show our cattle."

Claiming the top price for Savannah Simmentals was 21-month-old homozygous polled Simmental bull Savannah N40, bought by Tim and Megan Allen, Mundubbera for $11,500.

A son of Savannah Bon Jovi from Lancaster Blanche J236, he weighed 862kg with P8 and rib fat of 11mm and 8mm, EMA of 132 sq cm, 5.2pc IMF, scrotal circumference of 42cm and 80pc sperm motility.

Volume buyer for the day was Seamark Pty Ltd, picking up 17 bulls for their properties in the Theodore and Nebo areas.

They paid a top of $7500 and an average of $5853.

Manager Ray Jansen said the bulls would be used over Droughtmaster Charolais cross females.

"We just try to buy the best bulls we can for the money we've got," he said.

Grant Hood, Redcliff Pastoral Company, Moura, bought 10 bulls for a top of $8000 and an average of $5950.

Volume buyer Seamark Pty Ltd manager Ray Jansen and Ticoba's John Doyle with Ticoba 891.

Agent: Hourn and Bishop

The story Niro nabs $16,000 top at Ticoba on-property first appeared on Queensland Country Life.