A STATE -of-the-art probiotic fertiliser manufacturing facility could be coming to Australia.

The news was hinted at during a field day at Multikraft Priobiotics Australia's second annual field day held at its Bundaberg operation yesterday.

The day provided horticulture operators in the region a chance to see the trial crops and orchard rejuvenation projects happening at the company's Biotech Agricultural Centre of Excellence (BACE), established about four years ago.

Multikraft specialises in the use of beneficial micro-organisms that can be used to produce high quality composts.

Multikraft hints at further Aussie expansion Attendees get a closer look at the blueberry crop which is currently being harvested.

Multikraft international chief executive officer, Lukas Hader, speaks about the importance of root growth and plant health.

Some of the heavy flowering mango trees within the rejuvinated orchard.

Multikraft Priobiotics Australia CEO, Conor O’Brien talks about the blueberry growing operation.

Field day participants make their way through the Multikraft farm at Bundaberg.

Multikraft currently has about 7500 blueberry plants in production.

Multikraft Priobiotics Australia CEO, Conor O’Brien and international CEO, Lukas Hader, within the blueberry crop.

Field day attendees discuss the blueberry crop.

Jilli O'Brien makes the most of the ripe blueberries.

The polytunnels housing the blueberry crop at Multikraft Australia's Bundaberg site.

The compost creation process requires moisture which is applied to the large mounds.

Mixing one of the compost piles.

The horizontal grinder which processes all green waste into a ground material ready for the composting process.

Some of the field day attendees feel the texture of the compost.

Troy from wood grinding and mulching service, Smillie's, explains the compost production process.

The group looks over the product and the horizontal grinder.

Hinkler Park Plantation agricultural general manager, Clayton Mattiazzi, talks about the company's move toward using priobotic compost. Tweet Facebook of

Multikraft's international chief executive officer, Lukas Hader, flew out from Austria for the field days and gave a presentation on the company's history and future developments.

His presentation showed the advanced research and manufacturing facility in Europe, built around the site of a 350-year-old Austrian farm house.

Multikraft Priobiotics Australia CEO, Conor O'Brien, did not reveal too much but said there were plans to build a facility along the same lines as the European model, possibly in Queensland.

While the liquid products are locally produced in Australia, the first four steps are done in Europe as it has the technology to ensure the consistent quality of the end product.



Mr O'Brien said Australian output would be ramped up if a dedicated facility was established here.

Mr Hader said the organisation was keen to establish more links with research organisations such as universities.

But he said it was about keeping the end user in mind.

"Our approach is always - what will work for the farmer?" Mr Hader said.

Both speakers reinforced the "systems approach" nature of the products, which largely includes strengthening the health of a plant in order for it to better endure diseases and pests.

This process may include microbial foliar sprays and compost applications, with the ultimate aim to reduce synthetic chemical use.

Mr Hader said the company had seen extraordinary results on Australian farms, with samples regularly being sent back to Europe for verification.

He said it was important to have product flexibility so each solution could be adjusted to individual situations.

The 38 hectare (95 acre) Bundaberg research farm currently has 7500 blueberry plants, about 4000 macadamia trees, plus several mature mango orchards which have been brought back to health.

It also boasts about 10,000 cubic metres of compost on site.

Unlike the perception of traditional composting, the large mounded piles do not emit a strong odour, a result of the microbes breaking down material for fermentation rather than it rotting.

The group of about 30 growers was taken to farms using the products, including the world's largest macadamia nut grower, Hinkler Park Plantations.

GRINDING: The horizontal grinder which processes all green waste into a ground material ready for the composting process.

While standing on a compost-producing site, Hinkler Park Plantation agricultural general manager, Clayton Mattiazzi, said the company had seen huge benefits in heading towards a probiotic approach rather than traditional nitrogen application.

"We thought soil health was critical and so it was a good area to invest," he said.

Mr Mattiazzi said the current dry conditions did make it a little harder to produce the compost.

The tour also visited a mango and lychee farm, and an avocado orchard.

