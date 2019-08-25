Tropical fruit growers improve leadership skills

THE cross-pollination of ideas and views has taken place between various tropical fruit growers as part of a horticulture leadership program.

More than 30 tropical fruit farmers added extra arrows to their management quiver after completing the inaugural Leadership Exploration and Development (LEAD) program.

Supported by the Federal Government's $5-million Leadership in Agricultural Industries Fund, 32 participants from across Australia graduated the program in July.

LEAD was delivered in collaboration with the Australian Melon Association, Avocados Australia, Australian Banana Growers' Council, Australian Lychee Growers Association, Australian Mango Industry Association, Passionfruit Australia, Persimmons Australia, Queensland Strawberries and Growcom.

Project leader Dianne Fullelove from Australian Melon Association said LEAD was designed to offer tropical fruit farmers an opportunity to work with people from a range of industries and develop practical skills to make a difference, whether it be directly on-farm or for the benefit of the extended industry.

"Developing the leadership capacity of potential and existing leaders within the horticulture sector is so important, and through this particular program we've been able to do that through a range of residential workshops, webinars and mentoring," Mrs Fullelove said.

"Further to the individual development, LEAD also offered an excellent platform for collaboration, bringing together a cross-industry group of leaders with varying ranges of experience who are now prepared to advocate on behalf of horticulture and their own industries.

STUDY: LEAD course participants taking part discussions during the course.

The topics covered through the learning modules ranged from managing conflict to public speaking to understanding international trade.

The program was run over a 12 month period consisting of face-to-face meetings and webinars.

The funding arrangement also allowed some participants to attend Hort Connections 2019 at Melbourne.

Mrs Fullelove said each topic offered long lasting benefits to the tropical fruit sector as a whole in having confident leaders ready to champion agricultural issues to a range of stakeholders and offer strategic input to their industry organisations.

"I've no doubt that based on the calibre of graduates, the future of horticulture is in very safe hands," she said.

Some of the attendees have gone on to create closed Facebook groups in order to continue discussions and brainstorming.

President of Persimmons Australia, Chris Stillard, was one of three persimmon industry representatives who undertook the LEAD program.

"I can wholly recommend attending this type of course to anyone, not only for the leadership guidance it offered but also for your own self-improvement on everything you do in everyday situations," Mr Stillard said.

