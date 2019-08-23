Over 100 guns seized: Man to face court on firearms charges

A man is due in court today after more than 100 prohibited firearms were seized from a primary industry field day at Gunnedah.

Acting on information provided, officers from Oxley Police District attended a stall about 9.30am on Thursday and found 106 replica firearms - all deemed prohibited items.

Police will allege 45 pistols, 18 air pistols, 42 sub machine guns, and one assault rifle were being offered for sale. Officers seized all firearms and more than $5000 cash.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he has been charged with possess unregistered firearms (five counts), carry on activities of firearms dealer without being licensed and deal with the proceeds of crime.



The man was refused bail to appear in Tamworth Local Court today.

Oxley PD Officer in Charge, Chief Inspector Jeff Budd, thanked those who provided information to police, enabling them to take action.

"These are very serious charges that have been laid, and we appreciate the assistance provided by members of the primary industry community," he said.

"We work closely with organisers in preparation for events such as this, to ensure the safety and security of visitors and exhibitors.

"We are also concerned that people have already unknowingly bought these weapons thinking they were legal.

"The possession of these weapons is a criminal offence. We would urge anyone who has purchased one these items contact their local police station."

Northern Daily Leader