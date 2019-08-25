Another cannabis greenhouse approved

MEDICINAL cannabis business Cannatrek has won approval to construct a $160 million cannabis greenhouse near Shepparton in Victoria's Goulburn Valley.

The company announced last week it had won approval for the facility from the Greater Shepparton City Council and would begin construction shortly.

It is the second multi-million dollar cannabis production facility to win approval in Victoria in recent months.

Cann Group announced in March it would build a $130 million greenhouse at Mildura.

Cannatrek said it expected the 72 hectare Shepparton farm, which includes a 160,000 square metre greenhouse, to be one of the world's largest medicinal cannabis facilities capable of producing 160 tonnes of medicinal cannabis a year.

Tommy Huppert, Cannatrek chief executive, was thrilled with the approval.

"Getting local planning approval has been a huge step for us; with the development assistance that we are getting from the Victorian Government, we are confident that we can be a major low-cost producer of medicinal cannabis for Australian patients, as well as for world markets.

Mr Huppert said Cannatrek chose Shepparton because of its abundant water and long hours of sunlight, similar rationale to why Cann chose Mildura.

Cannatrek is deploying an end-to-end industry blueprint, to provide a streamlined progression into the cannabis agri-tech industry, which it dubs 'seed to patient'.