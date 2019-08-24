Vietnam work and holiday maker visa program expanded

Australia has expanded the number of Work and Holiday Maker visa places available to young Vietnamese people, upping our annual intake from 200 to 1,500 a year.

Work and Holiday visa holders who work in cropping, horticulture and livestock jobs in regional Australia become eligible for a second and third visa to extend their for up to three years.

The expanded intake was announced today, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Vietnam.

Immigration Minister David Coleman, said the increase was mutually beneficial for Australia and Vietnam.

"Demand for the Work and Holiday visas from Vietnamese nationals has been strong since the agreement began in 2017, with all 200 places allocated in the past two program years," Mr Coleman said.

"We look forward to welcoming more young Vietnamese nationals to Australia to boost our people-to-people links and provide more workers for farmers and other regional businesses."

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the increase would benefit regional economies.



"Work and holiday makers generally stay longer, spend more money in Australia and travel further into regional areas than most other international visitors, supporting Australian jobs in tourism and hospitality."

The Work and Holiday visa requires first-time Vietnamese applicants to hold or be studying towards tertiary qualifications and to speak a functional level of English.