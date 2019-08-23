Rocksville asking $1.45 million

THE 13,847 hectare (34,216 acre) Charleville property Rocksville has been listed for sale through Landmark Harcourts for $1.45 million after being put to auction on Friday.

Located 46km west of Charleville, the freehold property is described as currently carrying a good feed along watercourses and flood out country as well as having good reserves of mulga.

The asking price is equal to about $105/ha ($42/acre).

Rocksville is being offered by Vivian Jones and Chris West and has a double frontage to both Middle Creek and Langlo River.



There is about 6000ha of safe, flood out country timbered with gidyea, yapunyah and sandalwood. The balance of Rocksville is red mulga country with areas recently pushed, thinned and seeded to buffel.

There are permanent and semi-permanent holes in Middle Creek and the Langlo River, plus 12 dams. The dams have mostly been desilted and some are equipped with tanks and troughs.

The fencing is described as being in good order with the majority of the boundary having been renewed. The internal fences are in excellent order.

There is a set of new, steel cattle yards with an undercover vet crush, concreted draft and race, loading ramp, branding facilities, and large cooler yards.

Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, garage, shed/shearing shed, and old quarters.



Rocksville is estimated to carry 350-400 cows year in year out. Given the good feed after the floods and rain in March/April, the owners estimate the property would safely carry 500 breeders for rest of 2019.

Contact Marc McKellar, 0427 237 510, or Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Landmark Harcourts.

