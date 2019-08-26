Mount Moore cracks $4.3 million

WAYNE and Gayle Sharpe, Dundas, Wandoan, held off six other bidders to secure the Guluguba property Mount Moore for $4.3 million at auction on August 23.

Offered by Leo and Lyn Bahnisch, the highly regarded Guluguba district near Wandoan, comprises of 1377 hectares (3402 acres) in two titles.

The red hot $3123/hectare ($1264/acre) sale price was described as being well above pre-auction expectations.

Marketing agent John Sims, Ruralco Property GDL Real Estate, buyers Gayle and Wayne Sharpe, Dundas, Wandoan, vendors Leo and Lyn Bahnisch, and Will Loudon, Ruralco Property GDL Real Estate.

Notably, seven of the 15 parties that had registered to bid were active at the auction. Bidding started at $3m before rocketing to the $4.3m sale price.

Mount Moore has about 800ha of gently undulating high quality improved softwood and vine scrub country carrying a dense volume of improved pastures including buffel, green panic, seca stylos, native grasses and herbages.

Structural improvements include a three bedroom homestead, sheds, workshop, and grain silos.

The balance is forest range country with soft hollows throughout containing buffel and green panic.



The property is well watered by a share bore with a pipeline traversing the block, which services several tanks, troughs, cattle yards and the homestead. There are also four dams.



There are 22 main paddocks with laneways to yards.



The marketing of Mount Moore was handled by John Sims and Will Louden from Ruralco Property GDL Real Estate.

