Myalla makes impressive $1.11m

DOUG, Lyn and Gary Rynne's Central Queensland cattle property Myalla has sold at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction for $1.11 million.

Located in the Rhydding district 40km from Moura and 45km from Bauhinia, the 370 hectare (915 acre) freehold property is estimated to carry 110 cows, taking the calves away as weaners.

The impressive sale price is equal to $3000/ha ($1213/acre).

Water is supplied from two centrally located dams.

The buyer was Cambooya Pty Ltd, a company associated with the (Vincent) Fairfax family.

Four of the nine parties registered to bid were active at the auction. Auctioneer Brad Passmore opened the bidding at $800,000.



Myalla is described as having a mix of brigalow melon hole country, that has been blade ploughed and sandy loam country that has been recently stick raked.



The property is well covered with a solid mix of buffel, seca stylo, wynn cassia and native grasses.

The property is fenced into two paddocks with a laneway to the yards.



The marketing of Myalla was handled by Brad Hanson from Hourn and Bishop Qld.

