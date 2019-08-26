Man crushed by bull in stockyard accident

The cattle crush where the man was killed.

SafeWork NSW has issued safety advice for people working with stock after a 69-year-old man was fatally crushed in an accident in north-west NSW earlier this month.

It said in a release that a "69-year-old, male, contract transport driver sustained fatal crush injuries after being struck by a bull in north western NSW"



"The worker was loading cattle onto a single deck trailer cattle transporter when a bull turned to exit the truck and pinned him against the race wall." it said.



SafeWork NSW issued this safety advice:



"Consider 'reasonably practicable' control measures to manage the risk of being crushed, kicked, trampled or gored. If you work with cattle during loading or unloading you are at greater risk of being injured when:

you are inside the confines of the loading ramp (either behind or in between the cattle)

you put your limbs through the bars of the ramp to move the cattle up or down the ramp.

"Handlers must anticipate unpredictable animal behaviour when animals are in confined situations during loading, particularly when loading cattle by ramp. To stay safe:

Train workers to perform the task safely.

Design the loading ramp to accommodate the size and flow of the cattle.

Ensure the width of the loading ramp is appropriate to the breed or class of cattle that will be negotiating the ramp.

Ensure the slope of the loading ramp is not too steep.

Put sheeting or panels along the walls of the loading ramp (sheeted panels make the cattle focus on the ramp exit and eliminate other distractions, sheeting also prevents your legs getting caught).

Use a non-slip material on the floors of the ramp that does not vibrate or create noises likely to startle the animals.

Use a catwalk and handrail alongside the ramp to help handlers move cattle at a safe distance.

Fix a sliding gate at the top of the ramp that can be safely used to secure animals on the truck once it is loaded.