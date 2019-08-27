Rabo use truck to bring you the bank

Rabobank are using a truck to move their extension out from the branch and into the paddock.

At its AgQuip debut, Rabobank marketing manager Genevieve McAulay said the Rabo Truck was a useful tool for field days and events around Australia, capable of turning into a transportable event platform.

"We've got amazing clients all over Australia so the idea of the truck is we go to events like AgQuip and we tell the story of our clients," she said.



"It can also be taken to clients farms, allowing us to deliver knowledge to them.

"We recently did a sugar update in North Queensland, the farmers came for breakfast and an information session.



"Its taking the story and the knowledge to where the farmers are."



Ms McAulay said it had been a busy AgQuip with clients keen to have a chat.

