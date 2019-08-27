Anglo Coal buys Grosvenor Downs for $13.5m

ANGLO Coal has bought the 5273 hectare (13,025 acre) Moranbah property Grosvenor Downs for $13.5 million at an Elders auction today (Tuesday).

Offered by Graham and Linda Huddy, Anglo was one of two registered bidders operating at the auction.

The sale price is equal to $2560/ha ($1036/acre). Bidding start at $10m, with the 996 cattle initially offered with the property dropped midway during the proceedings.



Grosvenor Downs is described as having an outstanding balance of fertile, black self-mulching flats with large areas of cleared belah flats that have previously been cultivated.

Improvements on Grosvenor Downs include steel cattle yards.

There is also deep alluvial soil along the Isaac river and areas of cleared brigalow as well as areas of ironbark and bloodwood.

Buffel grass dominates the pasture, which also includes Rhodes, black spear and stylo seca.



The entire property is watered from a pipeline from Moranbah. Isaac River and Grosvenor Creek also run through the property and offer permanent water.

Since buying Grosvenor Downs in 2008, the Huddys have revitalised the property with major fencing and water programs.

Accommodation includes the main Grosvenor homestead, three workers' homes, four three-bedroom homes, and a 52-room mine workers camp. Improvements include steel cattle yards, large machinery sheds, a hay/machinery shed.

The marketing of Grosvenor Downs was handled by Robert Murolo from Elders.

