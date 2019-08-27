Hi-tech tractors the big draw

COMING SOON: Case IH high horsepower tractor manager Alyx Selsmeyer with one of the prototype AFS Connect Magnum's displayed at AgQuip.

Farmers attending AgQuip had the chance to check out the latest in global tractor technology, with a number of new tractors making their debut on site.



Case IH and its sister brand New Holland both showcased prototypes of their new connected tractors, while Agco brand Fendt launched its 6th generation Fendt 900 series.

Agco Fendt product manager Donny Cloney said the new compact high-horsepower tractors were likely to be very popular in Australia.

"A major benefit in this region will be the cost of ownership," he said.

"With the new Vario Drive transmission and the latest diesel technology it has high fuel efficiency.

"Servicing costs have also come down, it is now 1000 hours for an engine oil change which is far ahead of anyone else in the market."



Mr Cloney said the Fendt 900 series tractors were particularly versatile with speeds of up to 60 kilometres an hour achievable when appropriately set up.

"It also has tyre regulation and a front PTO so it can be used for many different applications."

FIRST OUTING: Fendt product manager Donny Cloney and Agco area sales manager Alex Milsom at AgQuip for the launch of the 6th generation Fendt 900 series.

New Holland Agriculture took the opportunity at AgQuip to preview the new Genesis T8 series tractor, featuring its new precision farming platform.

New Holland broadacre segment manager Marc Smith said the new platform, known as Precision Land Management Intelligence, had been built in-house by New Holland from the ground up.

"The Genesis T8 with PLM Intelligence has been carefully engineered to meet the needs of our customers, based on first hand input from farmers in the field, we've created a tractor that's literally built for the way they work," he said.

"The re-imagined cab design offers the most comfortable and convenient driver experience, and next-generation intuitive controls that can be easily customised to the tasks at hand."

Case IH also showcased a high-technology prototype, the AFS Connect Magnum. Case IH high horsepower tractor manager Alyx Selsmeyer said the tractor utilised the underlying technology from the Case IH autonomous concept tractor first displayed at AgQuip two years ago.



"It is an upgrade of the entire user experience, whether you are inside or outside the cab," she said.

"There are some visual differences, new LED grill headlights, new bonnet, breakaway style marker lights on the back, tyre pressure sensors and an entirely re-designed cab.



"But the most important thing is connectivity, the AFS Connect portal gives you the access to manage your farm, field and data from anywhere."

