Keeping you connected

The Telstra mobile tech lab was a popular stop at AgQuip, with many patrons taking the time to drop in and discuss how they could increase connectivity both on the farm and in the home.

While often bundled as a rural 'digital literacy' problem, the truth is it can be more difficult and complicated to choose the right technology, or suite of technologies, to improve connectivity in rural areas than in major centres.

Telstra community engagement manager Josh Fulwood said events such as AgQuip allowed Telstra to get in front of customers and provide education about some of their options.



"Our mobile tech labs are a great vessel for us to sit down with regional customers and do desktop assessments on their specific needs," he said.



Telstra regional general manager Mike Marom said new products such as the Telstra Go network extender had been particularly popular with customers along with connectivity solutions such as broadband mobile data plans.



"However, it is important to have a collaborative approach, network extenders don't fix every problem, they are good in certain circumstances and they are great in vehicles, but we also need to continue programs such as the Federal Government's black spot program," he said.



Mr Marron said there were no plans to turn off 3G connectivity in rural areas, though one spectrum of 3G had been decommissioned to bolster 4G and 4GX services.

"There are no plans to decommission 3G, it is still a very important part of the network," he said.

"At the same time, we would encourage people to look at their usage and look at their devices.



"If they still have 3G only enabled devices, as opposed to 4G enabled devices, they may want to think about upgrading, because they might get a better experience with 4G."

Mr Marron confirmed Telstra would not be extending its product offering to include SkyMuster Plus satellite plans.

"We have taken a position from the start to not get involved in satellite and we have maintained that position," he said.



"We see our technology in mobile as something extremely important to roll out and continue to invest in."