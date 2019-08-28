John Woods to chair GRDC for another term

Goondiwindi grain grower and GRDC chair John Woods.

Goondiwindi grain grower John Woods has been re-appointed as GRDC Chairperson for another three year term from the start of October.

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie said Mr Woods would continue to play a critical role in realising the priorities highlighted in GRDC's Research, Development and Extension (RD&E) Plan for 2018-2023, which provided an exciting and focused road ahead for GRDC.

"This is Mr Woods' second term as chairperson providing continuity in leadership for GRDC," Minister McKenzie said.

"Delivering a 10-20 year strategy for investing in RD&E to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers is an ambitious target and Mr Woods' re-appointment will enable GRDC to continue this endeavour.

"The Liberal National Government is proud to continue working in partnership with GRDC to link innovative research with industry needs, and strive for a profitable, internationally competitive and ecologically sustainable grains industry.

"The industry is worth about $9 billion a year and we all want to see that grow."

Mr Woods was a nominated director of GRDC from 8 March 2012 until he was appointed as chairperson 1 October 2016.

There are seven other GRDC non-executive directors, who were appointed between 2017 and 2018 for three year terms.

Ms Roseanne Healy (Deputy Chairperson)

Ms Dianne Angus

Professor Chris Blanchard

Dr Helen Garnett

Mr Richard Heath

Professor Stephen Powles

Mrs Sharon Starick

Managing Director, Dr Steve Jefferies, has been with GRDC since March 2016.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Click here to sign up to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

